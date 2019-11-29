e-paper
Fake insurance policies: Retd Maj Gen duped of ₹83L in Panchkula

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:22 IST
HT Correspondent
A 72-year-old retired Major General and his father fell prey to conmen, who duped them of ₹83 lakh by luring them with life insurance policies.

The complainant, Maj Gen Bacchitar Singh (retd), a resident Sector 2, Panchkula, told the police that in 2010, his father invested the money in three life insurance policies through some agents of “Aegon Religare” company.

They initially deposited ₹5 lakh in the company’s account, and later the entire sum through online transfers and cheques. But later, the agents stopped responding to their calls.

“When Singh contacted the company recently for information on the policies, he realised the policy documents prepared by the agents were fake,” the police said.

The accounts where the money was transferred were also no longer in use, they added.

Acting on his complaint, police have booked the agents, Ajay Sharma, Jagmohan Tiwari, Avinash Pathak and five others, under Sections 420 (cheating), 467(forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120 (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
