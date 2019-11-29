Fake insurance policies: Retd Maj Gen duped of ₹83L in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:22 IST

A 72-year-old retired Major General and his father fell prey to conmen, who duped them of ₹83 lakh by luring them with life insurance policies.

The complainant, Maj Gen Bacchitar Singh (retd), a resident Sector 2, Panchkula, told the police that in 2010, his father invested the money in three life insurance policies through some agents of “Aegon Religare” company.

They initially deposited ₹5 lakh in the company’s account, and later the entire sum through online transfers and cheques. But later, the agents stopped responding to their calls.

“When Singh contacted the company recently for information on the policies, he realised the policy documents prepared by the agents were fake,” the police said.

The accounts where the money was transferred were also no longer in use, they added.

Acting on his complaint, police have booked the agents, Ajay Sharma, Jagmohan Tiwari, Avinash Pathak and five others, under Sections 420 (cheating), 467(forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120 (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.