Fake notes worth Rs 7.35 lakh, Victorian period coins recovered in Kaimur

patna

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:18 IST

Kaimur police on Thursday recovered fake currency worth Rs 7.35 lakh from a house at Kharauli village under Chand police station of Kaimur district.

The fake notes of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 were recovered during a raid for arresting two criminals who had cheated an Uttar Pradesh (UP) jeweller and looted Rs 85,000 from him.

Police also recovered 104 silver coins of Victorian age worth Rs 1.4 lakh, Rs1.2 lakh real currency and two mobile phones from the house.

Superintendent of police, Dilnawaz Ahmad on Wednesday had formed a special team under Sachin Kumar, station house officer, Chand, after the jeweller Bharat Kumar Jaiswal of Katara Bazar in Bhadohi district of bordering UP came to file a complaint. The jeweller complained that two persons of Kharauli made a deal to deliver 2.5kg of Victorian age antique silver coins on payment of Rs 85,000 which was much cheaper than market rate.

They showed him the samples which were genuine and the jeweller, with his friend Sanjay Kumar and Rahman Shah, reached the village with agreed amount.

They were called in a room where a middle aged man showed him more than 100 silver coins which looked real. Jaiswal paid Rs 85,000 deal money and asked to weight and deliver the coins.

But the criminals drew firearms and threatened to kill them. The jeweller and his friends fled away to save their lives and informed the police which raided the house.

The accused fled away seeing the police but they were identified as Pintu Giri and Tahsir Dhobi.

The SP Ahmad said that the fake notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 looked as good as real currency. A computerised modern printing system could only have the capacity to arrange the currency papers and print such notes. This was sure a big inter-state racket of fake currency, Ahmad said.

On October 11 last year, one Sivil Prasad Ram of Kukudhi village under Sonhan police station had lodged a case with Chand police against Pintu and Tahsir for looting Rs 2.6 lakh for delivering 25 kg of silver coins in the same manner. But police could not take action against them.

