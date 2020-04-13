Faridabad police using drones to monitor residents’ movements during lockdown

cities

Gurugram: The Faridabad police are using five drones to ensure people abide by the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Sars-CoV-2 virus. The drones are helping the police check vehicular movement, implementation of the social distancing norms and use of masks by residents stepping out of their homes, said the police.

Faridabad commissioner of police KK Rao said drones have been made a part of policing during the lockdown. “It is a key surveillance instrument to keep a tab on people’s movement. We have identified locations in 13 containment zones, sabji mandi, slum areas, and major traffic junctions to monitor the vehicular movements and to check violations, if any,” he said.

The use of drones, which can help in surveillance in an area of over one kilometre, started on April 11, said the police. These drones have high-resolution cameras, and pictures and videos taken by them are better than satellite images and thus can be used for making a 3D model of the area, the police said.

“They can fly up to a height of 250 metres and are equipped with night-vision cameras,” said Rao.

The police department has hired four drones and outsourced six technical staff to operate them. “We had one drone and two men are trained to operate it. But one was not enough for the city, so we took a call to hire more so that all the containment zones are monitored,” said the police commissioner.

Rao said they are adding another feature, starting Wednesday, using drones to announce the restrictions on the movement of people. “We are flying drones over places where we suspect violations of the lockdown can occur. After capturing the images, we immediately send them to the nearest police station which book those who violate the lockdown norms,” he said.

In Faridabad, the police have booked 124 people using drones for allegedly loitering in their areas without mask.

On Monday, a boy tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of positive cases to 32 in Faridabad, officials said.

As many as 1,267 people are in home isolation, while 558 samples have been sent for testing. Out of 558 samples, 485 have tested negative and reports of 42 are awaited, the officials said.

Faridabad deputy commissioner Yashpal Yadav said that 26 Covid-19 patients are still hospitalised.

Yadav said they are regularly holding meetings with the police commissioner and chief medical officer to keep a tab on the ground situation. “The drones are of big help as in many areas the staff are unable to keep a tab. The drones are acting as our eyes and ears,” he said.

Police commissioner Rao said that drones are being used for monitoring purposes. “Pickets have been set up along main roads and other arterial carriageways. The police can’t be everywhere, so remote monitoring is also needed. We have also requested resident welfare associations (RWAs) to keep a close vigil,” Rao said.