Farmer on agitation consumes poison in Haryana’s Dadri, dies

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 17:45 IST

An agitating farmer sitting on a dharna at Ram Nagar village in Dadri district on Wednesday died after he consumed some poisonous substance.

The 50-year-old farmer belonged to Datauli village. He was rushed to Dadri civil hospital from where doctors referred him to Rohtak Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where he died during treatment.

Farmers of Julana and Dadri have been for past seven months demanding more compensation for their land proposed to be acquired for green corridor (national highway 152-D). About 1,000 acre of their land is to be acquired for the national highway between Ismailabad in Kurukshetra and Kotputli in Rajasthan.

Last month too, a farmer of Dhani Phogat had died of heart attack at the same dharna site.

Former minister and Congress leader Satpal Sangwan reached the hospital and said, “Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar remained busy in touring the state while farmers are dying due to his poor schemes. Why didn’t he solve the issues of farmers who are sitting on a dharna for last seven months?” he questioned.

