Father, grandfather among four booked for killing nine-month-old boy

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:27 IST

Gurugram: Three months after a nine-month-old boy died under suspicious circumstances in Sohna, the police booked his father, his grandfather and two others for allegedly conspiring to kill him. The police said they have initiated the probe and no arrests have been made in the case.

According to the police, the infant fell unconscious on November 20 after his father had taken him for a car ride. The boy was rushed to the civil hospital in Sohna, and then referred to a private hospital in Sector 47, where he was declared dead.

The boy’s mother had alleged that her husband was in an illicit relationship with a woman and both had conspired to kill her son. In the police complaint, she alleged that 11 days before her son died, her husband and another relative had attempted to kill the boy, but he had survived after medical treatment.

“On November 9, my husband and his relative had taken my son to the terrace and when they returned, my son was bleeding from the nose and some froth was coming out of his mouth. My husband had threatened to kill me and asked me to leave the house. After he died on November 20, my husband had the last rites conducted in a haste,” the mother stated in the FIR.

The police said that after the boy’s death, the matter was discussed at a village panchayat and according to the boy’s mother, her husband and his family had confessed to conspiring to kill the boy. Since the matter was not settled, she went to the police.

Satyender, station house officer (SHO), Sadar Sohna police station, said that after the complaint was received, a case was registered on Thursday against the boy’s father, his grandmother, a relative and his father’s alleged woman friend. “No arrests have been made and we are verifying the allegations,” he said.

A case was registered against the four accused persons under sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar Sohna police station.