e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Father, grandfather among four booked for killing nine-month-old boy

Father, grandfather among four booked for killing nine-month-old boy

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram: Three months after a nine-month-old boy died under suspicious circumstances in Sohna, the police booked his father, his grandfather and two others for allegedly conspiring to kill him. The police said they have initiated the probe and no arrests have been made in the case.

According to the police, the infant fell unconscious on November 20 after his father had taken him for a car ride. The boy was rushed to the civil hospital in Sohna, and then referred to a private hospital in Sector 47, where he was declared dead.

The boy’s mother had alleged that her husband was in an illicit relationship with a woman and both had conspired to kill her son. In the police complaint, she alleged that 11 days before her son died, her husband and another relative had attempted to kill the boy, but he had survived after medical treatment.

“On November 9, my husband and his relative had taken my son to the terrace and when they returned, my son was bleeding from the nose and some froth was coming out of his mouth. My husband had threatened to kill me and asked me to leave the house. After he died on November 20, my husband had the last rites conducted in a haste,” the mother stated in the FIR.

The police said that after the boy’s death, the matter was discussed at a village panchayat and according to the boy’s mother, her husband and his family had confessed to conspiring to kill the boy. Since the matter was not settled, she went to the police.

Satyender, station house officer (SHO), Sadar Sohna police station, said that after the complaint was received, a case was registered on Thursday against the boy’s father, his grandmother, a relative and his father’s alleged woman friend. “No arrests have been made and we are verifying the allegations,” he said.

A case was registered against the four accused persons under sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar Sohna police station.

top news
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
‘Bookie’ Sanjeev Chawla throws a googly, high court sends him to Tihar
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
President Kovind appoints Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi’s CM, 6 other ministers
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
‘Pay Rs 92,000 crore by midnight’: Centre orders telecom firms after SC rap
Donald Trump to stop officials from listening in calls with foreign leaders
Donald Trump to stop officials from listening in calls with foreign leaders
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
EU calls for remaining restrictions in Kashmir to be ‘lifted swiftly’
Prepare for 8V8 deathmatchs on PUBG soon
Prepare for 8V8 deathmatchs on PUBG soon
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
The new IT structure won’t have an impact on the majority of taxpayers
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
‘He’s here to stay’: Shastri backs young batsman ahead of Tests
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities