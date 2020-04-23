e-paper
Home / Cities / Fazilka admn dissuades Rajasthan farmers from entering Punjab mandis

Every year farmers from Rajsthan’s Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh contribute about 8% of the total wheat procured in Fazilka

cities Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:43 IST
Vishal Joshi
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Battling to retain the green zone tag amid coronavirus pandemic, the Fazilka district administration is reaching out to Rajasthan farmers via WhatsApp to dissuade them from entering the Punjab mandis and selling wheat here.

Every year farmers from Rajsthan’s Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh contribute about 8% of the total wheat procured in Fazilka.

This year, by Thursday, 1.18 lakh MT wheat has been purchased at the mandis in Fazilka and sources say that the peak harvesting in the semi-arid belt is expected from next week.

Official sources said that scores of farmers from Rajasthan are fully dependent on Punjab mandis and purchase centres due to organised procurement and better pricing.

But amid Covid-19 outbreak, the district authorities are trying to keep the Rajasthan farmers away from local mandis.

Deputy commissioner Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu said this year Fazilka expects to procure 9 lakh metric tonne food grains. “The administration has no choice but to prohibit arrival of farmers from outside Fazilka. Mandis near Abohar remain preferred for Rajasthan farmers due to proximity to their respective villages,” he added.

“We are taking assistance of community leaders and district journalists to spread the message about not allowing farmers from outside t enter local mandis across the state border,” said Sandhu.

Located along Indian-Pakistan border, Fazilka is among three Punjab districts with no Covid-19 positive case so far.

“The inter-state border has been sealed and police have been instructed to ensure that farmers from Rajasthan do not cross the border. Panchayats are assisting to keep an eye on any unwanted movement,” the DC added.

