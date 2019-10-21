Financier and his aide gunned down, bodies dumped in Munak canal

cities

A financier and his aide were shot dead over a monetary dispute in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy last week and their bodies dumped in a canal in nearby Rohini, police said on Monday.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north district), said the double murders were committed by another financier and his associates. “For now, we have apprehended one of the suspects and are searching for others,” said DCP Sharma.

The murdered men have been identified as Amit Hooda, 30, and his aide, 40-year-old Nikhil Gulati. While Hooda was a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, Gulati lived with his family in Shahbad Dairy. The DCP said that Hooda had lent R7 lakh to another financier, Naveen, a few months ago. “Naveen was yet to return more than Rs2 lakh of that amount. So, Hooda had taken Naveen’s Honda Amaze car as collateral until he returned the money,” said the DCP.

On October 14, Hooda visited Delhi and dialled Naveen who allegedly invited him to Prahladpur village in Rohini to return the money. Hooda was accompanied by Gulati. “There, an altercation took place between the two parties. It ended in the murders of Hooda and Gulati,” said the DCP.

Another investigator said Hooda was shot multiple times while Gulati was shot once in his head. The bodies of the two men were dumped the same night in the Munak Canal under KN Katju police station limits.

In the meantime, Hooda’s family couldn’t reach him and approached the Shahbad Dairy police station. His brother, Jaideep, told the police that he decided to seek police action after he couldn’t contact Hooda over phone. The DCP said a missing person’s case was registered at the Shahbad Dairy police station and a search initiated.

Police said that on Thursday, some passersby noticed Gulati’s body in the canal and alerted the police. Soon, Hooda’s body was also found in the same canal, the police added.The two dead men were identified by their families the same day and murder charges were added to the initial police case.

The DCP said the subsequent probe led to the arrest of a man named Anthony Bagher and he revealed the details of the murder. More details would be available once the other suspect, Naveen, and others are caught, said the DCP.

