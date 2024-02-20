 FIR filed against sarpanch in Telangana's Nizamabad for poisoning 70 stray dogs - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / FIR filed against sarpanch in Telangana's Nizamabad for poisoning 70 stray dogs

FIR filed against sarpanch in Telangana's Nizamabad for poisoning 70 stray dogs

ANI |
Feb 20, 2024 11:55 AM IST

Animal activists reported the issue to police. FIR has been filed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at a local station.

In a tragic incident at Macherla in Telangana's Nizamabad district, around 70 stray dogs were reportedly killed by injecting poisonous substances.

Last week, in a different incident, more than 20 dogs were shot dead by a few unknown men in Mahabubnagar. (HT Photo) (File)
Last week, in a different incident, more than 20 dogs were shot dead by a few unknown men in Mahabubnagar. (HT Photo) (File)

Animal activists have complained about this issue to the police. An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the local police station. The incident reportedly happened on October 15 and 16.

Also Read | Panvel civic body ropes in dog feeders for vaccine drive for strays

According to the complaint filed by Animal activist Saisree, "A grave incident of animal cruelty has occurred in Macherla Village. On 15th and 16th February 2024, I received distressing information that approximately 70 stray dogs were brutally killed in Macherla Village by Village Sarpanch, Secretary and others. During a call, the village Sarpanch confessed to the killings. The village Sarpanch had hired individuals to kill the stray dogs using injections."

Last week, in a different incident, more than 20 dogs were shot dead by a few unknown men in Mahabubnagar.

