Home / Cities / Fire-fighting operations at Ludhiana woollen mill continue for 12 hours, inquiry initiated

Fire-fighting operations at Ludhiana woollen mill continue for 12 hours, inquiry initiated

Firefighters said it was difficult even to enter the building due to the heat that was being emitted out of the building

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 23:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
As many as 14 fire tenders were deployed at the spot with over 60 fire fighters working to douse the flames.
As many as 14 fire tenders were deployed at the spot with over 60 fire fighters working to douse the flames.(HT File Photo)
         

It took more than 12 hours for fire fighters to douse the flames that had broken out at RT Woollen Mill, RK Road, on Sunday.

As many as 14 fire tenders were deployed at the spot with over 60 fire fighters working to douse the flames. The fire broke out around 12:30pm on Sunday and the reason behind it is uncertain. The double storey building spread on 1,500 square yards was damaged badly and material worth lakhs was gutted in the incident. No casualty was reported at the spot.

‘COTTON, POLYESTER AND PETROLEUM PRODUCTS GUTTED’

Sub-fire officer (SFO) Maninder Singh said, “It was difficult even to enter the building due to the heat that was being emitted out of the building. I led a team of fire fighters to the roof of a building situated on the backside of the unit on fire and made a hole in the boundary wall so the intensity of heat could reduce inside the factory. Most of the material comprised cotton, polyester and petroleum products due to which it took more time to douse the flames.”

One of the fire fighters, requesting anonymity, said the fire fighters also faced trouble in absence of safety suits. “If the department had given suits to the fire fighters, we might have entered the building and doused the flames faster. We could not enter the building due to the heat,” he said. The fire official also said, “We do not have proper equipment and in absence of this, we cover ourselves with wet clothes. The civic body and the state government have been making tall claims in the past, but nothing has been done to improve the condition of the fire brigade.”

Assistant divisional fire officer Bhupinder Singh said the 14 fire tenders deployed at the spot were refilled for over 100 times.

INQUIRY INITIATED BY SDM WEST

After chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal to look into the reason behind the fire incident, the DC has marked an inquiry in the matter to sub-divisional magistrate (SDM, west) Amrinder Malhi.

SDM Malhi said he visited the spot on Monday and initiated the inquiry. “We have asked the owner to submit documents regarding the factory following which we will move forward with the inquiry. We could not enter the building as the smoke was still emanating out of the waste and reason behind the fire incident is uncertain.”

