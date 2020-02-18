Firing case: Kurar cops yet to get custody of gangster Uday Pathak

cities

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 00:54 IST

Kurar police, which is investigating a February 1 firing incident in Malad (East) and an extortion case involving gangster Uday Pathak, are waiting to get custody of the accused. After applying for his custody before the magistrate court last week and getting permission, the police are awaiting an arrest warrant from the sessions court.

Pathak and his gang members are lodged in jail for a quadruple murder case from 2011, in Kurar.

Babasaheb Salunke, senior inspector of Kurar police station, confirmed the development. Looking at Pathak’s extensive criminal record, Kurar police also plan to book him under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 and are seeking legal opinion on it.

“Pathak has15 crime cases registered against him till this year,” said Milind Khetle, assistant commissioner of police, Saki Naka division, the investigating officer of the 2011 case.

On February 1, a distant relative of Pathak, identified as Santosh Sharma, 41, opened fire at a medical shop and later at a jewellery shop in Kurar village, allegedly at the behest of the gangster. While employees in both shops escaped unhurt, police said the real target of the attack were brothers Anand Singh, 49, and Sunil Singh, 47, both real estate developers who own 12 medical shops.

Sharma allegedly also dropped chits with Pathak’s message at the spot. According to the police, Pathak demanded ₹5 crore to spare the lives of the Singh brothers, which whom he has an old rivalry.

“Pathak suspects that me and my brother got bail for the accused who murdered his [Pathak’s] brother Jeetu in Varanasi. He wrote all this in the letter found in my shop and demanded ₹5 crore to spare our lives,” Sunil told HT.

The 15th FIR against Pathak was registered by Kurar police last week for allegedly threatening a cable operator over the phone and then on WhatsApp for ₹5 lakh. Pathak allegedly made the call from the sessions court where he was brought for his hearing.

The person who provided the phone to Pathak was arrested. Pathak’s cousin brother was a former business partner of the cable operator and the gangster was demanding the money for his cousin.