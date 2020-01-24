First list for admissions to unreserved seats in Delhi schools out

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:48 IST

New Delhi: The first list of admissions to unreserved seats in entry-level classes in over 1,700 private, unaided and recognised schools in Delhi came out on Friday, with hundreds of parents rushing to schools to secure a seat for their children. The process for admission to entry-level classes — nursery, kindergarten and class 1— in private schools of the capital began on November 28 last year. The second list is scheduled to come out on February 12.

Meenakshi Bhaskar Chowdhury, a resident of south Delhi, had applied to 13 schools for her child’s admission. “We had applied in schools where we could secure maximum points, and my daughter’s name has come up in at least three schools. Since Friday was a working day, we will be going to the school to confirm our registration on Saturday,” she said.

In the next few days, parents will visit schools and submit the documents necessary, like residential proof, age proof, and certificates for registration. Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, said, “One parent applies in multiple schools. If one child is selected in say three or four schools, then it is the parent’s choice, and seats remain vacant in the first list in many schools. This means schools have to switch over to waiting lists.”

Parents can also visit grievance redressal and monitoring cells in all districts, set up by the Directorate of Education(DoE), with their queries over allotment of points to their wards between January 27 and February 3, 2020.

The process for admissions under economically weaker section (EWS)/ disadvantaged groups (DG) categories will also begin on Saturday.

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, 25% of all seats in entry-level classes — nursery, KG and class 1—in all private schools are to be reserved for students from the EWS category. Three per cent seats within this 25% are reserved for children with disabilities, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Rupa, an architect working in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park, too had applied to 13 schools. “We got through two because of Christian minority points. In others, we didn’t get through draw of lots. Even if we had gotten through any other school, we would have still opted for the school we chose because of the school’s curriculum, student-teacher ratio. We had thought of home schooling, but there are few options for alternate education in Delhi.”