Home / Cities / First patient discharged from Chhatarpur Covid facility

First patient discharged from Chhatarpur Covid facility

cities Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:22 IST
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 39-year-old man was on Monday the first Covid-19 patient to be discharged from the 10,000-bed covid care centre in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur, government officials said.

The patient discharged on Monday was among the first batch of 21 patients admitted to the facility – named Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre – on July 5.

At present, the centre has 180 patients with mild symptoms, said a senior official in the Delhi government’s revenue department.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had inspected the facility on Sunday.

The patient discharged on Monday was gifted a memento by officials of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which has provided around 1,000 healthcare workers and security staff at the facility.

The facility set up on the premises of the Radhasoami Satsang Beas has a section reserved (with 10% beds) as Covid health centre, which has necessary infrastructure to handle patients with moderate symptoms.

The centre has 75 dedicated ambulances.

The patient, who was issued a certificate that said he has recovered from Covid, was dropped at his residence, said the revenue department official, adding “More patients are likely to be discharged later this week.”

