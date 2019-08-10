Five held for robbing an e-commerce delivery van

cities

Gurugram: The police on Friday night arrested five men for allegedly robbing an e-commerce company’s van, after a dispute over the delivery of a product, in Sector 58 near the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on July 31. The police said the van, a Maruti Eeco, was later found abandoned in Sector 66, behind a mall, around two kilometres from where it was allegedly stolen.

According to the police, one of the accused had placed an order for a camera worth ₹42,000 online from a fake address. It was a trick to avoid detection and confuse the e-commerce delivery man.

Shamsher Singh, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the delivery man called on the given mobile number but the accused initially did not answer the call. He called after half an hour and asked him to reach Sector 58 near Southern Peripheral Road, near a liquor vend. “Two men on a motorbike arrived at the spot and asked for the delivery, following which the delivery man asked for the payment of ₹42,000. The two miscreants then thrashed him and the driver of the van. They also called three of their friends, who snatched the keys of the van and fled from the spot,” he said.

After driving for two kilometres, they shifted the goods in a Maruti SX4 car and vanished from the spot. The police were able to locate the van in Sector 66, through the GPS navigation system installed in the van.

The accused were identified as Sonu and Deepak from Tauru in Nuh and Mohit, Udham and Gaurav from Bhondsi. They were produced before the district and sessions court. Later, three of them were sent to three days of police remand, while the rest of the suspects were sent to judicial custody.

The victim in his complaint told the police that there were 80 packets in the van, out of which they had delivered 35 and the remaining were placed on the rear seat. The goods included several boxes of electronic devices.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 65 police station on Wednesday, said the police.

