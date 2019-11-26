Five of inter-state gang admit to committing 9 thefts in Chandigarh

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:46 IST

Chandigarh The UT police have arrested five people, claiming that hey were involved in nine burglaries in different parts of the city.

As per police, the accused — Ishad, 35; Sandeep alias Monu, 31; Jishan alias Gopal, 32; Mukesh Kumar, 35; and Kamal, 38 — had decamped with jewellery worth ₹4.5 lakh and cash from a house in Sector 51 on October 9. Owner of the house Vikas Sharma had gone out of the city for some work when the thieves broke into the house. A case was lodged at Sector 49 police station in this regard.

The accused were arrested on November 20 on a secret information that they were coming towards Chandigarh from Airport lightpoint in a taxi. The arrested were sent to four-day police remand and during interrogation, they admitted to carrying out thefts in Ludhiana, Lucknow, Delhi, Jaipur and Dehradun. In Chandigarh, they had committed thefts in Sector 49, Maloya, Sarangpur, Manimajra and Sector 39 between February 10 and October 9 this year.

As per the police, 300gm of gold jewellery worth ₹12 lakh has been recovered from them.

“The gang members are expert in theft and burglaries. They would come from Delhi in a car and target locked house in Chandigarh after a reccee in the day time,” said Rajiv Ambasta, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) crime branch. After stealing the jewellery, they would deposit the jewellery with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd and Indian Infoline Finance Ltd (IIFL) in New Delhi.

The gang members would borrow cash against the gold jewellery and would distribute it among themselves. The gang members have a total of 46 cases registered against their names in Delhi, Punjab and Dehradun. Ishad has a total of 21 cases against him, while Mukesh Kumar has 12, Kamal has two, Jishan 3 and Sandeep 8.