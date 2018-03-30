Flipkart delivery man stabbed multiple times for late delivery of phone, lies to police after being threatened

A 28-year-old delivery man told the police he had to cook up a fake story in order to save his life after he was stabbed multiple times allegedly by a woman and her brother in outer Delhi.

Police officials said Keshav, who worked as a delivery man for e-commerce site Flipkart, was allegedly assaulted, choked with a shoe lace and stabbed over a dozen times in Nihar Vihar on March 21. Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested 30-year-old Kamaldeep Kaur and her 32-year-old brother Jitender Singh for the alleged assault.

The siblings only let Keshav go after he reportedly assured them that he would not name them, or mention the assault to the police.

While Kaur has claimed to be an advocate, her brother is a school van driver. They live together in Chander Vihar of Nihal Vihar. CCTV footage from the neighbourhood established their apparent role in the attack, an investigator said.

“Keshav said he had delivered other products to the siblings on two previous occasions in the fortnight preceding the attack,” said the investigator.

On March 21, Keshav told the police he went to the same address to deliver a cellphone worth Rs 11,000. “But before that delivery, Keshav and the siblings were reportedly involved in a heated exchange on the phone about the timing of the delivery,” said the investigator.

Kamaldeep and called her to confirm her address. She then started calling him about why he was getting delayed.

When he reached the house, the siblings attacked him without warning, Keshav alleged. “Singh tired to strangle Keshav with a shoe lace. When he collapsed on the floor, the woman sat on his abdomen while her brother repeatedly stabbed him in his face, head and hands,” said MN Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (outer).

Convinced that he would be murdered, Keshav begged the siblings to spare his life and promised them that he wouldn’t inform the police about the attack, another investigator said. “The siblings warned Keshav that they would kill him if he revealed their identities,” said the investigator.

To wipe out evidence, Singh allegedly rode Keshav’s motorcycle and dumped it elsewhere in the city. The motorcycle is yet to be recovered. However, a CCTV camera in the neighbourhood caught Singh riding out on Keshav’s motorcycle. The camera also caught Keshav entering the siblings’ building, but not coming out of it.

“After dumping the motorcycle, the siblings loaded Keshav in their Eeco van and dumped him along an isolated stretch of road over a kilometre from their home. They also burnt his carry bag near a drain in Uttam Nagar,” said the investigator.

When a severely wounded Keshav was found by the police, he initially told officials he had been attacked by three motorcycle-borne men.

“However, the evidence at the spot did not substantiate his claims. The blood on his clothes was dry and there was no blood at the spot he claimed he was attacked,” said the investigator.

Police officials had to assure Keshav about his security before he told them about the actual attack. Though the siblings denied their roles initially, the CCTV footage allegedly confirmed their role in the assault, police officials said.