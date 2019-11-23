e-paper
Flow of brackish water: PPCB to conduct recce of Kotla canal

The Kotla branch originates from Sirhind feeder canal near Doraha in Ludhiana and flows through Sangrur, Barnala, Mansa and Bathinda, before entering Rajasthan

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The water is also giving out a foul small, claim villagers.
Sangrur

A day after farmers and residents protested against the flow of blackish water and foul smell emanating from the Kotla branch canal, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) member secretary Krunesh Garg said it would conduct a recce of the canal from its point of origin in Ludhiana. The Kotla branch originates from Sirhind feeder canal near Doraha in Ludhiana and flows through Sangrur, Barnala, Mansa and Bathinda, before entering Rajasthan.

“The board has directed its field staff to check disposal of industrial waste or sewage into the canal. We are also coordinating with the canal and the irrigation department to conduct a recce of the Kotla branch from its point of origin,” Garg said, adding that executive engineers concerned had also been asked to investigate the reasons behind the flow of brackish water.

“Staff have also been asked to collect samples of water to check for contamination,” he added.

Kirti Kisan Union Sangrur president Bhajan Singh Dhandria said, “The colour of water has changed over the past week, as it appears that the industrial waste or sewerage water is being directly disposed of in the canal. It poses serious health concerns as the canal water is not only used for irrigation purposes, but for drinking and bathing in remote villages. We need an inquiry into this.”

