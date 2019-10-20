Focus on increasing polling percentage in Iglas

cities

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:45 IST

Agra Preparations for Monday’s polling in Iglas assembly seat of Aligarh district were given final shape on Sunday, with the Aligarh district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh reviewing arrangements and ordering cameras at every booth. He said the district administration would focus on increasing the polling percentage this time.

Five zonal and five super zonal magistrate will be deployed for the bypoll, with web casting at 46 booths and special attention paid to more than 100 Model Booths where first time voters would be welcomed.

The Iglas seat fell vacant after election of BJP MLA Rajvir Singh Diler to the Lok Sabha. Located about 28 km from Aligarh city, the assembly constituency was last won by the BJP and chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath has addressed election rallies here twice to main the party’s sway.

DM Chandra Bhushan Singh said, “‘Every booth would have CCTV cameras and sufficient security force for smooth conduct of elections. Three ADMs would keep an eye on three blocks with foolproof communication plan.”

“The focus is also on increasing poll percentage and there would be no restriction on free movement of vehicles but nobody would be allowed to ferry the voters. Booths are to be made voter friendly and those coming for first time to vote would be encouraged,” he said.

The DM has planned 100 model booths and children coming with their mothers for voting might get chocolates, revealed official sources. These booths are in Lodha, Gonda and Iglas development blocks within Iglas assembly seat.

Volunteers will help the aged and disabled to voters.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:45 IST