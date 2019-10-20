e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Focus on increasing polling percentage in Iglas

cities Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Agra Preparations for Monday’s polling in Iglas assembly seat of Aligarh district were given final shape on Sunday, with the Aligarh district magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh reviewing arrangements and ordering cameras at every booth. He said the district administration would focus on increasing the polling percentage this time.

Five zonal and five super zonal magistrate will be deployed for the bypoll, with web casting at 46 booths and special attention paid to more than 100 Model Booths where first time voters would be welcomed.

The Iglas seat fell vacant after election of BJP MLA Rajvir Singh Diler to the Lok Sabha. Located about 28 km from Aligarh city, the assembly constituency was last won by the BJP and chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath has addressed election rallies here twice to main the party’s sway.

DM Chandra Bhushan Singh said, “‘Every booth would have CCTV cameras and sufficient security force for smooth conduct of elections. Three ADMs would keep an eye on three blocks with foolproof communication plan.”

“The focus is also on increasing poll percentage and there would be no restriction on free movement of vehicles but nobody would be allowed to ferry the voters. Booths are to be made voter friendly and those coming for first time to vote would be encouraged,” he said.

The DM has planned 100 model booths and children coming with their mothers for voting might get chocolates, revealed official sources. These booths are in Lodha, Gonda and Iglas development blocks within Iglas assembly seat.

Volunteers will help the aged and disabled to voters.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 23:45 IST

top news
Indian artillery targets 4 terror camps across Line of Control
Indian artillery targets 4 terror camps across Line of Control
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
‘Talks not as per our wish’: Kamlesh Tiwari’s mother meets Yogi Adityanath
Verdict to impact generations to come: Muslim parties to Supreme Court
Verdict to impact generations to come: Muslim parties to Supreme Court
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Laxman, Smith compile Dream Team to challenge India’s supremacy at home
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border
Shelling triggers panic in villages along border
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities