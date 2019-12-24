Fog claims another life in Zirakpur

cities

A 39-year-old man was killed after his SUV rammed into a truck at the Chhat light point on the intersection of Airport Road and Patiala Road in Zirakpur in wee hours of Monday.

The truck in turn hit and damaged the traffic police beat box and traffic lights at the spot.

Police attributed the accident to both speeding and fog.

The victim has been identified as Deepak Dahra, who belonged to Rajpura and was presently staying at Trishla City in Zirakpur. A businessman, he was unmarried, said police.

Police said the accident took place at 1am, when Deepak was on his way to Zirakpur from Rajpura in his Mahindra XUV 500. The truck was travelling on Airport Road and was moving towards Mohali.

Witnesses claimed both the SUV and truck were speeding and failed to notice each other owing to low visibility.

On the complaint of Deepak’s brother Sushil Dahra, a case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who fled leaving the vehicle behind.

He has been booked under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Sunday, three people were killed and two injured after a vehicle overturned after hitting the divider due to fog on the Zirakpur flyover. They were travelling from New Delhi to Shimla for holidays.