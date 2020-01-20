Foggy mornings, sunny afternoons likely to continue in Chandigarh: IMD

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 00:33 IST

CHANDIGARH: Though dense fog engulfed the city past midnight, with visibility recorded below 25 metres even at 5:30am,it cleared eventually, making way for a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Foggy mornings followed by sunny afternoons are likely to continue in the coming days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

Western disturbances will remain active in the region on Monday and Tuesday, but the system is likely to be weak and is not expected to bring rain, said the weatherman. “Fog is likely at isolated stretches in the early hours, especially in peripheral areas,” said an official.

Maximum temperature will remain between 17 and 19 degrees while minimum will be between 7 and 8 degrees.

Three flights delayed

Flight operations ran smoothly throughout the day, with just three of the 11 flights witnessing minor delays at Chandigarh International Airport.

Vistara’s Delhi flight was late by an hour while Indigo’s Mumbai and Go Air’s Ahmedabad flights arrived half an hour late.