Form House panel to probe minister’s role in CLU case: SAD to speaker

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 00:38 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday urged Vidhan Sabha speaker Rana KP Singh to form a House committee to probe the role of food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the Grand Manor Homes CLU case as well as the “vendetta” unleashed by him against DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon.

In a statement here, SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Manpreet Singh Ayali said it was shocking that Ashu had got a police officer, who had been ordered to probe his role in the Grand Manor Homes CLU case, suspended.

SAD leaders said it was condemnable that the director general police had ordered the suspension of the DSP who was in fact the victim in the case.

The leaders said this fact was proved in a video which was made public in the Vidhan Sabha in which Ashu threatened the DSP with dire consequences.

“We feel in such a situation the State DGP should have stood with his officer instead of succumbing to pressure from Bharat Bhushan Ashu”, the leaders added.

“I have nothing to do with Grand Manor. I am ready to face any inquiry. In fact, I had offered to undergo a probe by the Vidhan Sabha committee to which CM denied,” said Ashu.