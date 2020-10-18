e-paper
Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai's eastern suburbs

Foul smell, akin to gas leak, reported from Mumbai’s eastern suburbs

Categorising it as an ‘unknown foul smell’, BMC mobilised the Mumbai Fire Brigade, and alerted the Mumbai Police, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and ward officials of the respective areas.

mumbai Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 00:27 IST
Eeshanpriya MS
Eeshanpriya MS
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Earlier in June, a similar incident was reported to the BMC’s disaster management department by residents.
Earlier in June, a similar incident was reported to the BMC’s disaster management department by residents.(Vijayanand Gupta/HT file photo)
         

For the third time in a span of a little over a year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday received complaints about foul odour, akin to a gas leak, from parts of Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Govandi and Bhandup, Chembur, Mulund, Bhandup, and Powai. Many residents took to Twitter to raise their concerns about the smell.

Categorising it as an ‘unknown foul smell’, BMC mobilised the Mumbai Fire Brigade, and alerted the Mumbai Police, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, and ward officials of the respective areas. By 8.15pm, BMC’s disaster management department said it checked with the complainants and the investigating agencies, and they said the foul odour no longer existed.

Earlier in June, a similar incident was reported to the BMC’s disaster management department by residents. Being the second such incident at the time, BMC set up a committee to trace the origin of the leak, but the panel could not determine the cause. The first such incident was reported in September last year.

