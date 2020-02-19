Four foreigners among seven convicted of supplying drugs

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 01:25 IST

Seven persons, including four foreigners, who were arrested with a total of 2.7 kg heroin in 2017, were convicted by a local court on Tuesday.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Avtar Singh Barda awarded 10 years in jail to Nawabojie, 30, and Luke, both from Nigeria, and Usta Ogwona, 28, from Nairobi, Kenya. They were also fined ₹1 lakh each.



Another convict, Hellina, 27, hailing from Uganda, but presently residing in Delhi, was awarded four years in jail and a ₹25,000 fine each.

Their three accomplices, identified as Rajwant Kaur, alias Raj, 41, hailing from Tarn Taran and Simran Kaur, 28, from Jammu, both presently staying in Azad Nagar, Balongi; and Amrinder Singh, 22, of Landran village, were sentenced to four years in jail, along with a ₹50,000 fine each.

According to the FIR, police had set up a check post near Amar Hospital, Sector 70, Mohali, on March 25, 2017.

Around 4pm, they signalled a car, coming from Chandigarh, to stop for checking. But instead of obeying the signal, the car driver tried to turn around and flee. The police team managed to intercept the car, which had three occupants, including two women.

The car driver was identified as Amrinder Singh, while the women were Rajwant Kaur and Simran Kaur. On searching the vehicle, police recovered 250gm heroin from the women. The trio was arrested and the car was impounded.

During police interrogation on March 27, Amrinder revealed that he got the drugs from Nawabojie in Delhi.

On his disclosure, accused Nawabojie and Hellina were arrested from Delhi on March 28. Another 750gm heroin was recovered from Nawabojie and 250gm from Hellina.

Nawabojie’s questioning helped the police arrest Usta Ogwona on April 4, 2017. A raid at his house in Delhi had led to seizure of 1kg heroin. Later on April 7, Luke was arrested from Delhi and 500gm heroin was found in his possession.

Subsequently, all accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Foreigners Act at the Mataur police station.