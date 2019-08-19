Four hurt in roof collapse in Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:12 IST

New Delhi

Four men were injured when the roof of their old, one-storey building collapsed on them in north Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan on Monday morning, police said.

While one of the men received severe head injuries, another was left with a fractured leg. The other two victims escaped with relatively minor injuries, police said.

Hemendra Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (north), said rain appeared to have caused the collapse. “We are still investigating the accident,” said the officer, adding no case was registered until Monday.

The injured men are Rajan Kumar, Vikas, Vipin and Kundan – all of who work as labourers in north Delhi.

Atul Garg, chief fire officer (Delhi Fire Services), said the call about the collapse was received at 6.45 am. “Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It was an old, dilapidated building with four rooms. The roof of one of the rooms had collapsed on the workers sleeping inside,” said Garg.

The injured workers were rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 20:12 IST