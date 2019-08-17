From a small time plumber to Haryana’s most wanted

cities

Haryana’s dreaded gangster Kaushal used to repair submersible water pump in Naharpur Rupa village, around 5km from Gurugram, before entering the world of crime.

The 38-year-old gangster, who was nabbed by the Harayana Police in a secret operation two days ago, also helped his father in his real estate business of renting out properties in his village.

However, Kaushal’s life changed in 2004 after a land dispute cropped up between his family and that of gangster Sudesh alias Chhelu.

Kaushal’s family members had told HT that he was working hard for a living and was helping his family in farming and in their property business when the tiff with Chhelu happened over a land dispute.

The men became rivals and their fight took an ugly turn, prompting them to form their own gangs, said police.

The two gangs started attacking each other and it resulted in nine murders in two years. Police said there were no gangs in the city before the mid-1990s, mainly because there was little to gain from what was then little more than a dusty village.

On December 12, 2006, Kaushal gang members shot dead Chhelu in police custody at Rajiv Chowk area. Kaushal was arrested for the murder and awarded life imprisonment. Police added that Kaushal had been booked in eight cases, including five murders, by the end of 2007.

In December 2015, he jumped parole when he was let out of Bhondsi jail and since then had evaded arrest, He finally managed to procure a passport made on forged document and flew to Dubai in 2017.

The police said they have arrested more than 70 members of the Kaushal gang in 20 different operations in the last two years and claimed that the gang is active in Gurugram, Jhajjar, Rewari, Faridabad, Palwal and Rajasthan. It has around 250 members who were mostly engaged in extortion.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said that Kaushal gained a foothold in Gurugram’s crime world after gangster Sandeep Gadoli was gunned down in an encounter in Mumbai in February 2016 and Binder Gujjar went underground. “Kaushal was earlier involved only in personal enmity cases. But later he came in touch with other gangsters and tried to take control of the close-knit crime world of Gurugram. He gained power and many young men joined his gang,” he said.

Kaushal had started taking land grabbing cases and used to take money to get plots vacated. He was involved in assault cases, property dispute and also was booked for attempt to murder cases.

More than 30 memebrs of the Gadoli gang are said to have joined Kaushal, who established a stronghold and started demanding protection money, kidnapping anyone who refused to pay.

Narender Bijarian, superintendent of police (SP) in Palwal said Kaushal was involved in threatening businessmen in Palwal also and was booked for demanding extortion of Rs 50 lakh in June this year. “He had sent an audio message to one of the liquor traders from Palwal and threatened him to pay protection money. He had also told him that he was keeping a close watch on his son. The police registered a case and had intensified search operation against him. Our teams were tracing the call with the help of cyber police,” he said.

The police said an SIT was also formed in June by Faridabad commissioner of police to investigate and arrest Kaushal who was suspected to be in Dubai.

