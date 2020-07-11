Fuel price hike drives Himachal Pradesh to increase bus fare by 25%

chandigarh

Notification on the way, says transport minister Govind Singh Thakur after state cabinet meeting

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has increased bus fare by 25% due to increase in fuel prices.

The decision to hike the fare was taken at the cabinet meeting on Friday. “An official notification to this effect will be issued soon,” transport minister Govind Singh Thakur said.

Public transport in Himachal Pradesh was stalled in March-end after the Covid-19 outbreak. The government allowed intra-state transport to resume on June 1 with 60% occupancy. However, most private buses remained off road due non-viability and operators demanded up to 50% hike in fare.

The government refused to increase the fare but allowed 100% occupancy in the buses during Unlock2 that started this month.

However, the private bus operators remain adamant and want the government to hike the fare due to increased fuel prices.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) had also recommended an increase in the bus fare.

SECOND HIKE IN TWO YEARS

At present, the fare of ordinary buses in Himachal is ₹1.12 per km in the plains and ₹1.75 in the hills.

Similarly, the fare of deluxe buses is ₹1.37 per km in the plains and ₹2.17 per km in the hills.

For Volvo and air-conditioned buses, the fare is ₹2.74 per km in the plains and ₹3.62 in the hills.

The minimum bus fare is ₹5.

This is the second bus fare hike during the tenure of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government.

Last time, bus fares were hiked by up to 24.44% on September 24, 2018.

Buses are the only means of transportation in rural Himachal as the state lacks air and train connectivity in these areas.

The HRTC has 3,300 buses in its fleet while there are 3,100 private buses in the state. At present, only 800 buses are operational.