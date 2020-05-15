Function organised in Ludhiana to mark birth anniversary of Sukhdev

cities

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:19 IST

A state-level function was organised at district administrative complex in Ludhiana to mark the birth anniversary of Sukhdev Thapar. Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal was the chief guest. He called upon the youth to eradicate social evils such as corruption, drug abuse, female foeticide and illiteracy from the society, which he said would be the “real tribute to the country’s martyrs”.

He said that such functions are organised to promote national integration and instil patriotism among the people. Earlier, the DC, along with other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to the martyr.