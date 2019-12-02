e-paper
Gangster shot dead in Malout, Bishnoi group claims responsibility

Was a close relative of two local Congress leaders

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A gangster whose name had cropped up in an attack on SAD leader Dyal Singh Kolianwali’s son Parminder Singh in October 2017 was shot dead at a mall in Malout town of Muktsar on Monday evening. The victim, Manpreet Singh ‘Manna’, was declared dead at a hospital.

Manna was a close relative of two local Congress leaders. He was attacked outside a gym as the assailants were waiting for him in a car. He took seven bullets and his two companions were also injured in the incident.

Police said the assailants were four in number and two of them fired at Manna indiscriminately. As per reports, more than 20 shells were recovered from the spot.

After the killing, a Facebook page in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed that Manna was killed by gangster Raju Bhisodi because he had turned a police informer.

Malout deputy superintendent of police Manmohan Singh said, “Manna had a criminal record with several cases registered against him.”

Muktsar SSP Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said, “Manna was attacked when he left the gym. As per the preliminary probe, the attackers were four in number and two of them fired at him. We are checking the CCTV camera footage.”

The claim of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is being investigated, the SSP said.

