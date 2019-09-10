e-paper
Sep 10, 2019-Tuesday
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019

GB Pant laid foundation for all-round development of UP: Yogi

  Sep 10, 2019
Acknowledging his contribution as UP’s first executive head, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant laid the foundation for the all-round development of Uttar Pradesh.

“He had a dream to make UP the country’s best state. Our government, with the Centre’s help, is endeavouring to realise his dream,” said Yogi Adityanath while paying tribute to the state’s first chief minister on his 132nd birth anniversary at the Lok Bhawan here.

He said GB Pant was not only an administrator but also a great freedom fighter, which is why he was entrusted with the responsibility of the country’s biggest state after Independence. “And he proved himself by drawing the outline for an all-round development of the state,” said Adityanath.

He said as union home minister too, Pant successfully dealt with the internal security challenges of that time.

“He stood for values, ideals and piety in politics. Because of these traits, he remains exemplary for all of us even today,” the CM added.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019

