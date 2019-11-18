GDA notices prompt developers to apply for completion certificates

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:34 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) officials Monday said it has started getting a response from developers after it issued notices against erring projects where developers have neither taken up completion certificates not handed over projects to resident bodies.

The authority, in September, had conducted a survey to identify all such housing projects.

The authority’s survey found that of the 141 projects having 1106 towers comprising 90,183 flats, only 27 projects obtained completion certificates while others having a total of 295 towers and comprising 30,844 flats obtained only a partial completion — this is given for specific completed towers and not the entire project.

“After notices were served, four projects obtained completion certificates and we are expecting more developers to come forward to obtain these papers. A developers’ body had also held a meeting with us about issues at Raj Nagar Extension. There, only partial completion was given because the trunk line to the sewage treatment plant was not connected,” Kanchan Verma, vice-chairperson, GDA, said.

“We are looking into the issue. For projects in Crossings Republik, we have issued partial completion as under the township policy, a full completion certificate can only be given to the entire township. There were issues as government land, falling under the township area, could not be transferred and hence the land procurement got delayed. We are also looking into these issues,” she said.

During its survey, the authority also found 59 projects that have overrun the time required for obtaining completion certificates. According to officials, a project is given five years to complete projects and an extension of three more years may be allowed by the authority. At the end of the project completion, the developers are to apply for completion certificates.

The officials said the state administration is also considering a proposal of not allowing future projects of developers who have failed to obtain completion certificates for projects already done and have also not given a handover to RWAs.

After its survey, the GDA submitted a list of errant developers to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

“To expedite the process of handover, we have decided every Thursday will be kept aside for resolution of such issues. The residents can raise their issues on that day with authority officials,” Verma said.