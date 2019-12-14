GDA to use treated water for green belts, parks in Indirapuram

cities

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:25 IST

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), in order to save and replenish depleting groundwater in the district, has initiated a pipeline project where it will supply treated water for the green belts and parks in Indirapuram. The project work was initiated on Saturday. Initially, one major pipeline will be taken to the Swarn Jayanti Park, while the other green belts and parks would be connected to the piped supply network later.

The GDA has a sewage treatment plan (STP) of 56 million litres per day (MLD) in Indirapuram, while two other STPs are operational in the same premises but are maintained by the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and the Ghaziabad municipal corporation separately.

The GDA had mooted the plan earlier in July this year, wherein it wanted to fully utilise treated water from the STP maintained by it in Indirapuram. As of now, the treated water from the Indirapuram STP flows into the River Hindon via the CISF drain.

“We have initiated the work for the project and a pipeline is laid to supply treated water to Swarn Jayanti Park. Likewise, the project will cover all green belts in Indirapuram with the help of treated water. The project will replenish groundwater resources majorly, which are fast depleting. We intend to finish the project in about two months,” said VN Singh, authority’s chief engineer.

According to official figures, Indirapuram has as many as 69 parks in different sectors such as Niti Khand, Vaibhav Khand, Nyay Khand, Abhay Khand and Gyan Khand. It also maintains about 20 kilometres of four major green belts and 25 central verges in the locality.

“A lot of treated water is unutilised and its usage will bring relief to groundwater resources. Apart from the Indirapuram STP, we have been using some part of our treated water for irrigation purposes from an STP of 56 MLD, located in the Govindpuram area, as well. Once the Indirapuram project gets completed, we will try to replicate the model to other areas in Ghaziabad as well,” he added.

According to the authority’s horticulture department, about 36,42,30,000 litres of water is required per month for irrigation of parks and green areas in localities of Indirapuram, Vaishali and Vasundhara. It is further estimated that the expenditure for source of water is estimated to be around ₹1,500 per acre per month.

According to sources in the department, the central verges and green belts need to be watered three times per month at an average, while parks need to be watered four times per month, at an average.

The authority officials said that once the piped network is in place, they will make treated water available for industrial units as well, if the need arises.