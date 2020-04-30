Ghaziabad: 60-year-old woman tests positive for Covid-19, dies the same day

cities

Updated: Apr 30, 2020

A 60-year-old woman who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday died around 6pm the same day at a private hospital in Ghaziabad. However, the health department said that the woman’s death was not due to Covid-19 and attributed her death to cardiac arrest. She was a resident of Pratap Vihar.

A woman councillor from Vasundhara, a man from Khoda and a Delhi traffic police head constable also tested positive on Thursday. Officials said that the total tally of Covid-19 positive patients stood at 66 on Thursday.

“The 60-year-old woman had been admitted to a private hospital in Nehru Nagar two days ago and her sample was taken for testing on April 29. The report came back positive on Thursday. But her cause of death is cardiac arrest. She was also a diabetes patient and had high blood pressure as well. We will not consider this a case of death due to Coronavirus. She had comorbid conditions, though,” Ghaziabad’s chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta, said.

Similarly, a young man from Loni had died of a kidney ailment at a hospital in Delhi on April 8; he was suspected to be infected by Covid-19. The health department maintains that his reports are yet to be received from Delhi.

Meanwhile, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) office bearers of a high-rise in Vaishali Sector 4 alleged that there was laxity and a delay in providing ambulances to two police personnel who tested positive for Covid-19—a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police had tested positive on Wednesday, while the traffic police head constable tested positive on Thursday. Both are residents of Park Avenue Society in Vaishali Sector 4.

“I tried to call the number of the Ghaziabad health department for about one-and-a-half hours, but there was no response. After they finally picked up, they assured me that an ambulance would reach soon but it did not arrive till 9pm on Thursday. I got myself tested after one of my neighbours, a 57-year-old sub-inspector with the Delhi Police, tested positive on Wednesday. I live with my wife and daughter and have been staying in isolation in one room while waiting for the ambulance,” the 42-year-old head constable said.

“When I got in touch with the officials, they said that an ambulance will take me to ESI Hospital in Sahibabad,” he added.

The Ghaziabad health department officials said that the 57-year-old sub-inspector was not added to the tally of positive cases in Ghaziabad as he was admitted to a hospital in Delhi, but the case of 42-year-old head constable would be added.

AK Chaubey, the president of the Park Avenue RWA also alleged a delay in the provision of ambulances for the two Delhi Police personnel after they tested positive for Covid-19.

“The SI of Delhi Police waited for over three-and-a-half hours on Wednesday but the Ghaziabad health department did not send an ambulance. His son had to drive him to a hospital in Delhi. There has been utter negligence and laxity on part of the health department as it seems that they are not serious about patients and are dealing with this in a very casual manner,” he said.

“We will inquire if there was any delay in sending ambulances. However, in both cases, I personally arranged ambulances for the Delhi police personnel. However, any delay would not have created problems as they both were confined to their homes. The case of 42-year-old head constable of Delhi police will be added to our tally on Friday. Our ambulance will shift him to ESI Hospital in Sahibabad,” Dr Gupta added.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party woman municipal councillor from Ward 74 in Vasundhara also tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

“She had been social distancing and following precautions during the lockdown. But she developed a fever and cough after which we got her tested. We don’t know from where she picked up the infection. Many women from the nearby Prahladgarhi village have been coming to our house to seek food and ration. I suspect that my wife came in contact with someone who was infected. The health department should check these women as well,” the councillor’s husband said.

Dr Gupta said that the third patient who was added to the tally of Covid-19 positive patients is a man from Khoda.