Ghaziabad: 61 sent to quarantine after 25-yr-old man’s death at Delhi’s RML hospital

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:10 IST

Ghaziabad: At least 11 primary contacts and 50 secondary contacts of a 25-year-old man were sent to quarantine by the district health department late Saturday after the man, who was from Loni, died at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi on April 8. According to the sub divisional magistrate (SDM), this was done after he received reports that the man had tested positive for Covid-19.

The district health officials, however, said they have written to RML Hospital authorities seeking detailed health reports of the man and have termed the information of the man dying from coronavirus “unconfirmed”.

“The man was admitted to RML Hospital on April 8 after he developed complications and died the same day. His samples were taken by the hospital. The last rites of the man were performed in Delhi. On April 11, we received reports that his samples indicated that he was positive for Sars-Cov-2. As a precautionary measure, we immediately picked up 11 of his family members and relatives and sent them to quarantine facilities,” Loni SDM Khalid Anjum said Sunday.

“We have also traced 50 of his secondary contacts. The man was suffering from kidney ailments since the past couple of months and his condition deteriorated, after which he succumbed. We have now asked the Ghaziabad health department to give us the reports of the 11 contacts of the man. In case anyone of them tests positive, we will have to seal the entire locality where the man lived, which has about 2,000 families,” he added.

Contrary to the claims of the SDM, Ghaziabad chief medical officer (CMO) Dr NK Gupta said this was “unconfirmed.”

“We have written to the RML Hospital authorities to send us the detailed medical reports and also the cause of death of the patient. He was suffering from kidney ailments and was on dialysis for the past couple of months. Prima facie, we suspect he died of kidney ailments but unconfirmed reports indicate that he could be carrying Coronavirus. The exact cause of death of the patient will be known only after all his medical reports are received,” Dr Gupta said.

“We have also spoken to our authorities in Lucknow and they have asked us to get the detailed reports. In the meantime, we have sent to quarantine his 11 primary contacts and 50 other contacts. Their sampling is being done and the entire area near his place of residence in Loni has been sanitised,” he added.

According to the health department’s records, the Ghaziabad district till Sunday evening had a tally of 27 Covid-19 positive patients, while three have been discharged while reports of 206 are still awaited.

The tally of 27 has remained unchanged since Saturday and 14 hotspot areas are being monitored round the clock.

Across Uttar Pradesh, however, the number of Coronavirus positive cases has reached 480, affecting 41 districts in the state. This number includes 45 persons who have been discharged from hospitals.

“From Monday, we will be opening registration links on the health department website inviting retired doctors who can help us in tele-consultation services. In another 2-3 days, we will be opening up the tele-consultation facility through our toll free helpline number -- 1800180145. People can call up this number to avail consultation. The same number has also been opened for free counselling and citizens can connect to our counsellors,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s principal secretary (health).

The state officials also said that the number of hotspots in 15 districts have gone up to 133, having 1,57,665 houses and a population of 10.61 lakh.

“These hotspots have a total of 342 Covid-19 positive cases. The district magistrates are also working on other 59 hotspot areas which have a total of 75 Covid-19 positive cases, with a population of about 9 lakh living in 1.43 lakh houses. The chief minister has given directions that door-to-door survey, sanitisation and cleaning, etc., should be taken up on priority in such areas in order to control Coronavirus outbreak,” said Awanish Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary (home).