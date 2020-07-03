Ghaziabad has highest active Covid-19 cases in UP, GB Nagar next

cities

Updated: Jul 03, 2020

Ghaziabad Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases, Ghaziabad on Friday emerged as the district with the maximum number of active cases at 1,045 across Uttar Pradesh. The neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar stood second with 1,005 active cases among the 75 district of the state, according to the Covid-19 report released by the state government on Friday.

According to the figures, Ghaziabad recorded 140 Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,937 in the district. The total cases include 59 deaths with addition of two more deaths on Friday, while 833 patients have been discharged so far.

According to the official data, the state has presence of 7,451 active cases with Ghaziabad’s share at 14.02%.

Meanwhile, health officials said that they will take up review of cases in order to expedite discharge of patients. “The number of active cases is on the rise and we will take up review of all the patients who need to be discharged as per the new discharge guidelines. To cope up with rising cases, we have already started 300 L1 beds at SRM University, Modinagar and will soon start with another 250-bed L1 facility at IMS college, Dasna. Generally, a patient in L1 facility takes 8-10 days to get discharged,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO), Ghaziabad.

For the first time on June 30, Ghaziabad took over from GB Nagar for being the district with highest number of active Covid-19 cases. Since then, the number of active cases are on the rise and the district is soon likely to surpass the figure of 2,000 Covid-19 cases, the officials said.

Meanwhile, GB Nagar on Friday reported another death of a Covid-19 patient, taking the overall death toll to 23 in the district.

GB Nagar CMO Dr Deepak Ohri said that with 96 new cases in the past 24 hours, the overall count of positive cases was 2,569 in the district. He, however, did not provide details of the person who died on Friday.

Ohri also said that as many as 15 patients were discharged from different hospitals by Thursday, taking the overall number of cured Coronavirus patients to 1,541 in the district so far. “So far, 23 Covid-19 patients have lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 1,005 active cases,” he said.

At present, UP has no norms for home isolation of Covid-19 positive cases. As per the new discharge guidelines issued by the state officials on June 19, if a patient shows no symptoms, he/she can be discharged without undergoing any test on the tenth day from their date of admission. But, such patients will have to remain in home quarantine for seven days after discharge from hospital.

As per the earlier guidelines, asymptomatic patients were getting discharged only after their first report was found negative. Prior to this, a positive patient needed to have two successive negative reports in order to get discharged.