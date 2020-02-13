GIS-based Master Plan-2031 to have details of each housing unit in Ghaziabad

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:03 IST

The draft GIS-based Master Plan-2031 for Ghaziabad city will include a new feature that proposes to offer all official details of each housing unit in the district at the click of a button.

Geographic information system or GIS mapping is a framework for gathering and analyzing data. It analyzes spatial location and organizes layers of information into visualizations using maps and 3D scenes and helps reveal patterns, relationships, and situations for smart decision-making.

The new plan is being drafted as Master Plan-2021 will lapse next year. The new plan will include of Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Loni areas. The report is scheduled to be completed within 540 days and the agency preparing it submitted its inception report on Thursday, Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) officials said.

“Under the few feature every housing unit in Ghaziabad will be identified and all details of the property will be made available online under one head. The details will be available on the GDA website. It will also help us manage real estate, manage land use and check illegal activities in different areas. The feature will also help us readily share relevant details with the municipal corporation, discom etc.,” GDA chief architect and town planner Asheesh Shivpuri said.

“Making a GIS-based master plan will especially help citizens. The map will have 25 different layers, each with different information. One layer will have all the roads, another will indicate all transportation facilities, third will show green belts, etc. So anyone interested in housing or property development will be able to see nearby infrastructure facilities available and make an informed decision,” Shivpuri said, adding that all the housing, whether legal or illegal, will be indicated in the new plan.

To develop the GIS-based plan, officials of DDF Consultants Pvt Ltd (DDFCPL) said they will obtain satellite images from Hyderabad-based National Remote Sensing Agency.

“The maps obtained from the agency (GDA) will indicate the number of buildings present in different areas. After this, we will deploy manpower for on-ground survey covering each household. The existing maps can only indicate a building, but on ground that building may have several flats or housing units. So, these details will be ascertained through a survey,” DDFCL senior manager (urban planning) Sunil V Popli said.

Ghaziabad is among the 61 cities in UP identified under Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. Master Plan-2031 is being developed under this scheme.