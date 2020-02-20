Governor’s address: Govt committed to providing transparent, clean administration

chandigarh

The Union government has in-principle sanctioned a Rs 1200-crore project for Haryana under which treated waste water (TWW) will be used to irrigate over 1.20 lakh acre land, said governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday.

He also assured the Vidhan Sabha about the state government’s resolve to provide “effective, transparent and clean administration.”

While delivering a near six-minute address (see box) to the 90-member state assembly during the inaugural sitting of its budget session, Arya said Haryana has become the first state in the country to employ micro-irrigation with TWW. The Rs 1200 crore project will help in substituting fresh water with TWW and save canal water while reducing dependence on ground water for irrigation.

These initiatives, he said, are testament of state government’s proactive approach in combating the challenge of anticipated water woes.

The key focus area of Arya’s 27-page address was on agriculture, farmers, irrigation, water management and on how the state government was enlarging the social security net.

“Every industry using at least 1,000 kilo litre per day will also have to mandatorily use TWW instead of fresh water,” Arya said, referring to re-use of treated waste water policy of Haryana.

“All municipal bodies,” he said, “will also use treated waste water for non-potable purposes such as gardening, horticulture and maintenance of parks.”

District-wise and time-bound action plans regarding re-use of TWW are being prepared under this policy that also makes it mandatory to all thermal power plants situated within 50 km radius of any sewage treatment plant to use TWW instead of fresh water in cooling towers and for other purposes in the plant.

ON RAVI BEAS WATERS

Stating that the BJP-JJP coalition government was committed to ensuring equitable distribution of water to every farmer, Arya said every possible effort will be made to bring to Haryana its legitimate share of surplus Ravi-Beas waters through the SYL canal at the earliest.

ADDRESS OVER IN 6 MINUTES

A little before 11 am on Thursday, majority of Haryana legislators had assumed their seats in anticipation of governor Satyadeo Narain Arya delivering his speech at the scheduled time. The significance of governor’s address during the budget session lies in the fact that it reflects the intent of the state government.

Arya, wearing dhoti-kurta and Himachali cap, gingerly walked in well on time. The budget session began with the national song ‘Vande Mataram’. At 11.05am Arya, appearing visibly weak, began his address in halting Hindi. Just five minutes later at 11.10am, he said that from page two to page 26, all the paragraphs of his 27-page speech be considered as having been read by him.

And at 11.11 am, the governor’s address was over. The proceedings concluded with the national anthem at 11.13 am when Arya left the House, almost 11 minutes after he had arrived.

The House re-assembled at 11.42am for obituary resolutions when members paid tributes to those prominent people who had died in the recent past.

KEY POINTS OF ADDRESS

-Haryana will observe 2020 as ‘Sushashan Sankalp Varsh’

-Transparency in procurement; at least 6.40 lakh farmers registered under Meri Fasal Mera Byora, 111 soil testing labs to be set up

-Crop loans will be given without interest if farmers repay the principal amount on time

-1,085 gm per capita per day availability of milk in 2018-19

-Har Ghar Nal Se Jal by 2022

-24-hour power supply being given to 4,463 villages

-Haryana is at the fifth rank in the country in terms of volume of exports

-Model Sanskriti senior secondary schools to be opened in 119 blocks

-25 Atal Kisan-Majdoor canteens to be opened where food at Rs 10 per plate will be served to farmers and labourers in mandis