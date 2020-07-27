Govt doing enough to tackle Covid-19 cases: Delhi High Court

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:33 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Monday said the Delhi government had taken adequate steps such as increasing the number of ambulances, augmenting the capacity of helplines, ramping up testing facilities and creating plasma banks to handle Covid-19 cases in the city.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said since steps taken by the city government were adequate, there was no further need to monitor a plea it had initiated itself on the management of helpline numbers and the increasing number of cases in the city.

The court, while disposing of a plea, directed the Delhi government to ensure that the official orders and directions issued by it and the court with regard to real-time update of data of availability of beds and ventilators, and conducting tests, are followed by hospitals.

It also directed that ambulance services for Covid and non-Covid patients and the helplines should continue to operate and the nodal officers appointed by the Delhi government in its hospitals should keep in mind the difficulties of the people.

The court had initiated the public interest litigation (PIL) on the basis of a video clip of a man who had to run from pillar to post to get his mother hospitalised after she tested positive for Covid-19, and another similar petition filed by a private individual.

Standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra and additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal told the court that the number of ambulances had been increased to 602 and the helplines augmented to reduce response time.

The affidavit said more lines were added to its helpline numbers, the number of ambulances were increased to 602 from 334 earlier, the Delhi government procured more than 11 lakh rapid antigen test kits and had a buffer of 8.27 lakh test kits and is offering free testing at all government hospitals and dispensaries.

Of the 602 ambulances, 273 are for Covid patients and 294 for non-Covid use, the affidavit said.

The Delhi government said it had capped the price of RT/PCR test at Rs 2,400, including taxes. The rapid test’s cost had been capped at Rs 450 and private labs had been asked to not refuse home collection of samples.