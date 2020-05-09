Govt issues order to release Indian Tablighi Jamaat members

cities

Updated: May 09, 2020 23:24 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Saturday issued a formal order to all district magistrates to release 2,446 Indian Tablighi Jamaat members from quarantine centres and ensure they do not stay in any other places except their residence.

Hindustan Times was the first to report on Saturday about the Delhi government initiating the process of releasing all Indian Jamaat members.

HT had also reported that all the foreign members of the Jamaat staying in Delhi’s quarantine facilities will face criminal proceedings as per law for visa and passport violations, among other transgressions, if any.

In a letter to deputy commissioners (administration), DDMA Special CEO K S Meena said all 567 foreign Jamaat attendees will be handed over to Delhi Police.

The district magistrates will explore the possibility of sending those Jamaat members, who belong to other states, in buses to their designated places in accordance with social-distancing norms and other protocols, Meena said.

“Out of such persons belonging to Delhi, who could be released as per prescribed guidelines should be issued passes to travel from the quarantine centres. In no circumstances, the aforesaid persons should be allowed to stay in any other places, including any masjids, etc,” Meena said in the letter.

Meena said the nodal officer and the area ACPs should ensure that Jamaat members belonging to other states reach their place of residence,.

“The DC should also inform the respective resident commissioner of their states in respect of each and every movement of such persons from Delhi,” Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Special CEO said.