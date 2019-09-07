Greater Noida: One arrested for threatening girl for riding motorcycle; one still at large

cities

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:32 IST

A week after two persons allegedly threatened a class 10 student for riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle in Milak Khatana village in Jarcha, the police arrested one of the suspects on Saturday.

The police identified the suspect as Kuldeep alias Kullu, 28. The prime suspect in the case, Sachin,30, is still on the run, the police said.

“On Saturday, the police received information from an informer that Kuldeep had returned home. A police team conducted a search and arrested him,” Anil Kumar, station house officer, Jarcha police station, said. Kuldeep had been hiding at his friends and relatives’ homes till now, he added.

The police had been on the lookout for Kuldeep and Sachin for nearly a week.

“When we questioned him, Kuldeep said he had accompanied Sachin to the girl’s house. Sachin had opened fire in the air to threaten her family members,” Kumar said.

Kuldeep was produced in court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family said that she had stopped riding the motorcycle after the alleged incident took place on August 31.

The girl had gone to the local market to buy milk on a Royal Enfield motorcycle when the suspects allegedly stopped her and asked her not to ride the two-wheeler.

“The suspects said they did not like her riding a motorcycle. They threatened her of dire consequences if she would not heed their advice,” the girl’s uncle said.

Later that day, the suspects allegedly barged into the girl’s house and threatened to kill her and her family if rode the motorcycle. The suspects also allegedly manhandled her father.

The victim’s family reported the matter to the police and a case was registered against the two on September 1 under IPC sections—506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation of hurt).

However, on Thursday, around 50 people from the village held a panchayat at the house of one of the suspects for two hours and asked the girl’s family to withdraw the case.

The SHO said the police launched a probe action despite the panchayat diktat. “The local residents had not informed us about the meeting. Their advisory to the girl’s family is not valid. We will arrest the other suspect and take appropriate action in the case,” he said.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 23:32 IST