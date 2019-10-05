Greater Noida starts selling treated waste water to phone components factory

cities

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has started earning revenue by selling treated waste water to a mobile parts manufacturing company.

With an aim to conserve groundwater and also earn revenue from recycled water, the authority is in talks with various companies, including the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), which extracts fresh groundwater for its use at its plant .

Recycling waste water will not only saves precious groundwater but also helps the authority earn revenue. To start with, the authority has started supplying 30,000 kilo litres of treated water to a mobile phone parts manufacturing company in Ecotech-2. It has started supplying treated water from its Kasna sewage treatment plant (STP), which has a capacity to treat 137 million litre per day. The company will use the water to wash the machinery at its unit.

Several other private companies have applied to buy the treated water from the authority and officials have started the process to supply them the treated water. As of now, these agencies use groundwater, which needs to be conserved, officials said.

“We want to recycle our waste water in order to save groundwater resources. We will soon try to recycle the treated waste water as much as we can by roping in more private companies, which can reuse the treated water,” Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

The authority is in the process of signing an agreement with NTPC that will take treated waste water from the STP in Sector Ecotech-1 that has a capacity to treat 15MLD sewage. The NTPC plant will lay the pipeline and receive the treated water supply.

According to authority officials, in the long run, Greater Noida aims to sell around 190 MLD treated water to the NTPC plant in Dadri. This will not only generate revenue to make STPs financially viable, but also ensure that sewage does not reach the Hindon, further polluting the Yamuna. The two industrial towns of Noida and Greater Noida are located along the 17km stretch of the Hindon that empties into the Yamuna near Sector 150.

The Greater Noida already has 137 MLD capacity STP in Kasna, where it treats the industrial and residential sewage. There are 2MLD and 10 MLD plants in Badalpur to treat industrial waste. It has 20 MLD STP in Ecotech-3 and STP facility in Ecotech-1 and Ecotech-2 of capacity 15 MLD each.

