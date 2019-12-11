Guest teachers in childcare institutes to get maternity benefits

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 21:30 IST

New Delhi: More than two years after lieutenant-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal approved a proposal extending maternity benefits to guest teachers in government and government-run schools, it has come to fore that guest teachers in the 107 childcare institutions in the city have remained bereft of it, senior government officials said.

In Delhi, around 20,000 are employed as guest teachers at government schools, government-run schools and childcare institutions.

Maternity benefits, which are covered by a law enacted in 1961, protects the employment of a woman during the maternity period and entitles her to certain benefits such as paid leave for 26 weeks (increased from 12 weeks after an amendment in the law introduced in 2017).

Taking note of the situation, the women and child development (WCD) department of the Delhi government has issued an order directing all childcare institutes that cater to those with special needs to extend benefits under the law to guest teachers enrolled with them.

The order that was issued on December 6 cites another order of 2017 which was issued by the directorate of education and covered all government schools and government-aided schools in the city.

The proposal for extending maternity benefits to guest teachers was approved by the L-G on November 23, 2017, following which an order was issued by the directorate of education.

“The problem happened because there was some confusion whether the order would also apply to childcare institutions as they come under a different department (the WCD). The fresh order (on Dec 6) will clear the air,” a senior official said.

The proposal in 2017 was drafted after a private school had arbitrarily terminated the contract of a guest teacher after she asked for maternity leave. She was reinstated after the government intervened.