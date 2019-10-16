Gurugram: 20-year-old bludgeoned to death after friend’s birthday party

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:11 IST

Gurugram A 20-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a stone in the early hours of Wednesday, near Sector 5, as a confrontation at a friend’s birthday party turned violent. The body was found dumped in a cluster of bushes about a kilometre from the police station in the area.

The police said that a personal rivalry caused the alleged confrontation, which led to the man’s murder.

The victim, identified as Rahul, alias Maadumal, was accused in two murder cases in 2014 and 2016, but was acquitted in both. He had been staying with his family in Krishna Colony, the police said.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 3am by others who had attended the party.

Rahul’s father, Gajraj, said that around 6.30pm on Tuesday, his son had left the house on his scooter to attend a birthday party in Gurgaon village. “He did not return in the night. In the morning, we got to know that two men from Dayanand Colony had got him drunk and then killed him, by bashing his head repeatedly, with a stone,” he said in the complaint.

Gajraj named two men, both acquaintances of Rahul, as the suspects in the police complaint.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the preliminary probe revealed that Rahul had not been invited to the party and had gatecrashed it. “At the party, several people were inebriated and an argument ensued among him and two acquaintances, who were also in attendance. After the party, he left with the same two men on his scooter. On the way, another argument ensued in the village and in the fight, he was beaten up. His head was smashed with a stone,” the police officer said.

The police said that as the victim succumbed to his injuries, the suspects took off on his scooter. One of the men, who was at the party, received information about the murder and went to the police station.

Rahul’s mother, Sarla, said that she spoke to her son around 11.45pm and in the brief conversation, he had told her that he would be late to reach home.

“He wore a white shirt for the party and just before leaving, he took ₹50 from me. Around midnight, I spoke to him over the phone and he asked me to lock the main door of the house and leave a spare key outside, as he would be late. His phone was later found to be switched off,” she said, adding that police informed them of his death at 9.30am on Wednesday.

Rajender, station house officer (SHO), Sector 5 police station, said the suspects are yet to be arrested. “The victim’s family has named two people in the complaint. Several teams have been formed to investigate the motive behind the murder and if other people were involved,” the SHO said.

The victim’s family staged a protest at the Sector 5 police station on Wednesday afternoon, demanding immediate arrest of the suspects. In the evening, the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station.

