Gurugram: 73-year-old loses leg, in critical condition after being hit by car

Gurugram A 73-year-old man was injured after a car allegedly hit the motorcycle he was riding at Baghanki village, near Manesar, on Monday afternoon. Police said that the man lost a leg and is currently undergoing treatment at Rockland Hospital in Manesar, where his condition is reported to critical.

According to the police, Gajraj, the victim, is a resident of Baghanki village and works as a farmer. He is a retired state government employee. The incident took place around 12.10pm on Monday, when he was going to cast his vote in the assembly elections.

In the police complaint, the victim’s relative, Ravi, who was present at the spot in his car, said that the Gajraj was riding his motorcycle right ahead of his vehicle. “A Maruti Suzuki WagonR, which was travelling at a high speed, hit my uncle’s motorcycle from the front. The driver fled the spot in his vehicle,” he is quoted in the first information report (FIR).

Ravi said that the victim is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. “The car driver was speeding when he hit him. His leg was cut off and he has suffered multiple fractures to his backbone. He sustained multiple injuries to his face also,” he added.

Rampal, head constable (HC), Manesar police station, said, “The victim is in a critical condition. The suspect is yet to be arrested. We have the car’s registration number. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Manesar police station on Tuesday.

