Gurugram: Duo held for killing 20-yr-old after birthday party

Gurugram A week after a 20-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a stone after he had allegedly gatecrashed an acquaintance’s birthday party, the police on Tuesday night arrested two persons in connection with the murder. The police also recovered the victim’s scooter from a spot near the scene of the crime.

The police on Wednesday said that the duo had killed the man in a fit of rage and ruled out personal enmity as the motive for the crime. The suspects were identified as Nikhil, alias Monti, and Himanshu, who were named by the victim’s father as suspects in the police complaint. One of the suspects is a second-year college student, while the other runs a business.

Around 3am on October 16, the body of Rahul, alias Madumal, a resident of Krishna Colony, was found in a cluster of bushes about a kilometre from the Sector 5 police station. Rahul was acquitted in two murder cases, in 2014 and 2016. His family had said that he had left home at 6.30pm the previous day on his scooter to attend the birthday party of a friend in Gurgaon village.

His mother said she had spoken to him on the phone around 11.45pm and in the brief conversation, he had told her to keep a spare key outside the house as he would return late. His phone was later found switched off.

Rajender, station house officer (SHO), Sector 5 police station, said that the suspects told the police that after gatecrashing the party, the victim got drunk and started abusing people. “He was asked to leave the party and return home by those present. Around 12.45am, the suspects encountered the victim, riding by on his scooter, near a crossing and asked him to explain his abusive behaviour at the party,” he said.

He added that the victim then abused the duo and tried to run, but fell from the scooter. “The suspects slapped him and made him sit on the scooter, between the rider and the pillion. They drove to an isolated area near the bushes in Sector 5, where another argument ensued. The suspects then beat him and smashed his head with a stone three times,” he said.

The police said the victim succumbed to his injuries and the suspects took off on his scooter, which was recovered from a lane near the crime spot. The suspects returned to the birthday party and told some guests about the alleged scuffle before leaving. One of the guests alerted the police.

An officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the victim and suspects were inebriated at the time of the incident.

The suspects were produced in a district court on Wednesday and sent to police custody for a day. A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station.

