Gurugram House burgled, Rs 10 lakh, jewels stolen

A house in DLF Phase 4 was burgled on Monday afternoon, with Rs 10 lakh, diamond jewellery and €1,000 being stolen, the police said.

According to the police, the complainant suspects his domestic help, who was hired three weeks ago, and a friend, who are currently missing. According to the complainant, who runs a business in the city, he and his wife had gone out on Monday to run an errand and their children were in school when the incident took place.

He stated in his complaint to the police that when the children returned home, they found the door of the house unlocked and clothes and other items lying all over the place. They informed the parents, who returned and found that their jewellery and cash were missing.

Chuni Lal, assistant sub-inspector, Sushant Lok police station, said, “No clues have been found yet. The matter is still being investigated.”

An FIR was registered at the Sushant Lok police station on Monday under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 03:07 IST