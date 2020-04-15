Gurugram likely to get relaxation in economic activities after April 20

cities

Gurugram: Despite the possibility that Gurugram may be labelled a ‘red zone’, the administration on Wednesday said the district may get relaxations in resuming certain economic activities from April 20, after the Union ministry of home affairs issued guidelines concerning the same on Wednesday.

for the restart of necessary activities like construction, operation of industries, agriculture

“It is likely Gurugram will be notified under the red zone, being a Covid-19 hotspot. But considering the plateau in the number of cases and recovery rates of patients, it is likely that certain areas of Gurugram and industrial units will get relaxation. We are already running essential industries, and exemptions may be given to others. The clarity can be given only on April 19,” said VS Kundu, CEO of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), also the monitoring officer for Covid-19 in Gurugram.

On Wednesday, the cabinet secretary held a high-level review meeting with all chief secretaries, deputy commissioners, municipal commissioners across the country.

Kundu, who was a part of the meeting said, “Before April 20, districts will be placed under three zones — red, orange and green — based on which they will get exemptions in operating industries. These districts will be reviewed every week. It will be a dynamic process managing different zones. ”

The districts, as per the revised guideline by the Union ministry of home affairs, can give exemption to industries and manufacturing units in Special Economic Zones and Export Oriented Units.

However, they will have to make arrangements for workers to stay within their premises or an adjacent building. The transportation of workers to their workplaces will also be arranged by the employers, ensuring social distancing. Construction work can also start on project sites. Realtors in Gurugram said that given the low spread of the coronavirus in the city, they should also be given the opportunity to start construction work at their projects as the labour forces have been living on the sites and being given provisions, since the lockdown began.

As per a survey conducted by the town and country planning department, there are at least 21,000 construction workers spread across 85 project sites. The department had mandated the developers to take care of these workers so that they don’t leave the city. A large number of construction workers are also staying outside the project sites, in nearby villages.

STATE’S PLAN

Earlier this week, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that to restart industrial activities amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the government will divide the state into three zones, and that it was not possible for the country to continue under the present circumstances of the lockdown.

“We are aware the micro, small and medium enterprises are the backbone of the economy, as they also hire the most daily wage and migrant workers. An exit strategy for such operations is in the works, but industry owners need to be prepared for the fact that social distancing is here to stay,” Kundu said in a session of HT Dialogues on Tuesday.

He said shop floors will need to be reconfigured to ensure a social distance between workers, who will have to be tested and screened for symptoms on a daily basis. Industries will have to submit their own sanitisation plans for review before they are allowed to resume operations.