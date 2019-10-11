Gurugram: Man murdered near Sector 109 condo by trio, personal rivalry suspected

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:36 IST

Gurugram A 20-year-old man, who was working as a housekeeping staff in a realty firm, was found murdered near Brisk Lumbini Terrace Homes in Sector 109 on Thursday night.

The police said his throat was slit by persons, suspected to be his rivals. He ran about 400 metres from the spot where his throat was slit to the gate of the condominium in a bid to escape, before collapsing outside its gate. The police have registered a case of murder.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Sushil Paswan, a native of Muzzafarpur in Bihar, stayed with his father and two elder siblings in Girdhari Lal Nihal colony, near Bajghera.

Police said Paswan and his friend Vijay were drinking beer in the open, a few metres from the condominium, around 8pm when three men arrived at the spot and started attacking them.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said one of them slit Paswan’s throat with a sharp weapon while another grabbed Vijay’s hair and hit him in the waist.

“Paswan ran about 400 metres towards the gate of the condominium to escape the attackers and collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of some people in the neighbourhood, but was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. His friend did not sustain serious injuries. The suspects escaped from the area,” the police officer said.

The victim’s father, Ajay Paswan, said in the police complaint that his son left work around 5pm and told him that he was going to meet Vijay. “He had received his salary and had gone to meet his friend. They purchased one beer each from a liquor vend and after half an hour, purchased more beer. They were drinking in an isolated spot when they were attacked by unknown men. I got to know of the incident late night from Vijay,” he said.

Deepak, station house officer (SHO), Bajghera police station, said that the suspects are yet to be arrested. Police said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

Dr Pawan Chaudhary, who conducted the autopsy, said that his throat was slit with a sharp object and the cause of death was haemorrhage and shock from the injury.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station, said police.

Dhananjay Pandey, a resident of Brisk Lumbini Terrace Homes, said that security guards saw the man trying to enter the society to escape from the accused. “He collapsed right outside the gate of the society. I called the police around 9.30pm, but the line was busy. Finally, a resident who had the number of Bajghera police station informed them,” he said.

Residents of condominiums in the area complained about police laxity and lack of security in the area.

Anjan Kumar Deveshwar, who lives in a condominium about 600 metres from the crime spot, said that the security guards and several residents called the emergency police number at least six times but the line was busy. “Even the ambulance arrived late. In the past few months, several incidents of snatching and loot have been taking place in the area. We have complained to the police, but no action has been taken,” he said.

