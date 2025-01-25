A 13-year-old girl fell into Wazirabad lake and drowned in Gurugram Sector 53 on Friday afternoon, police said on Saturday. 13-year-old girl slips and drowns in Wazirabad lake in Gurugram

The victim was identified as Riya, also known as Parvati, who lived with her parents in Ghata village in Sector 56.

“The girl was playing near the lake with two friends between 1.30pm and 2pm when she lost her balance, slipped, fell into the lake and quickly drowned. The children raised the alarm had rushed to alert the elders. However, several minutes had passed by then. Locals reached the spot and when they could not find the girl, they informed the police at 3.30pm,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police.

A police team arrived on the scene and rescued the girl within five minutes. Police rushed her to a nearby private hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police sent the body to the mortuary for an autopsy after which it was handed over to her parents on Saturday.

The girl’s father has given a statement to the police saying that his daughter’s death was an accident. Police are conducting an inquiry to verify the same.

Child’s body recovered from abandoned house

The body of an unidentified five-year-old girl was recovered from an abandoned house in IMT Manesar, Sector 5 on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

A scarf was wrapped around the girl’s face and she was wearing a denim trousers and top. Police said that so far, no injury or assault marks were spotted on the body.

At first glance, it appears that the girl was trying to hide from someone, said a senior police officer.

“Nothing can be clearly said at present about how the girl died and if she was sexually assaulted. Things will be clear once we get the report on the autopsy conducted on Saturday,” the officer said.

The officer added that the girl was likely the resident of a nearby village. “We are checking if any minor girl was reported missing from the area,” he said.