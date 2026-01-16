15 arrested in two days for wrong-side driving in Gurugram, vehicles seized

Gurugram: At least 15 people were made to join investigation till Wednesday and their vehicles were seized after being booked for wrong-way driving across various areas in the city, said police on Thursday. Official said the crackdown on wrong-side driving began on Tuesday (HT)

Police said that Anil Rai, 37, from Nathupur in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur was held by a police patrol team on the Gurugram-Pataudi road near Sector 98 on Wednesday.

According to police, Rai was driving a trailer truck bearing a Maharashtra registration number in the wrong direction when the patrol team spotted it. The team later intercepted the vehicle and detained Rai under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act at Sector 10 police station.

Meanwhile, another patrol team caught Mukundlal Ayyar, 35, from Durg in Chhattisgarh, at the entrance of Ramprastha City society main entrance in Sector 37D while speeding in the wrong direction of the Dwarka Expressway in his Hyundai Creta bearing a Jharkhand registration number.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that he was also taken to Sector 10 police station and was made to join investigation after an FIR was registered against him under sections 125 and 281 of BNS.

“In both the cases, the trailer truck meant for transporting cars and the Creta along with necessary documents was seized by the police. They will be released only once the owner completes the legal formalities or on court order. Chargesheets will be filed in all the cases against the offenders for court trial,” he said.

Turan said that the crackdown on wrong-side driving began on Tuesday as per the decision of the Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora on January 2.

“One FIR has been registered in the East Zone, seven in the West zone, one in the South zone and six more in Manesar zone since Tuesday,” he said.

Turan said that the crackdown will continue until commuters follow traffic rules and avoid the wrong side or dangerous driving.