164 isolation centres to be set up in villages, intensive testing on the cards

The Gurugram administration identified 164 buildings on Thursday to set up isolation centres for Covid-19 patients, to curb the spread of the virus in rural areas.

According to the officials, health department teams will be deployed for testing and managing patients at these isolation centres, and also in home quarantine. Some 50 isolation centres will be set up initially, and will be increased if the situation demands, they said.

Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC) Yash Garg said that the health department, and the district development and panchayat department will send teams for Covid-19 testing and screening over the next 10 days, to contain the local spread. These teams will also sanitise the villages.

Panchayats will also get grants for setting up isolation centres based on the population, according to the district administration.

“Villages with a population of over 10,000 will get ₹50,000, and less than 10,000 will get ₹10,000,” Garg added.

He also appealed to the people to get themselves tested for if they have Covid-19 symptoms and isolate themselves immediately from other family members to stop the spread of the infection.

“We will treat the patients, and also conduct awareness drives on Covid-19. With the district administration’s help, the enforcement of safeguards and Covid-19 protocols will also be ensured,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer (CMO), adding that that Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Anganwadi workers — those from the panchayat department — will be part of local teams that will work in rural areas.

According to the health department, its officials identified seven high-risk rural areas where 138 teams are testing and tracing Covid-19 for treatment.

On Wednesday, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed the officials concerned to set up adequate healthcare facilities and isolation centres, and deploy healthcare teams across the rural areas in Haryana. He also ordered that the village isolation centres should have beds and beddings, triple layered masks, and hand sanitisers with bottle dispensers and steamers.

Patients must get food either through the community or on a hire basis, Khattar had said, adding that the health department will provide essential medicines and medical equipment to the isolation centres in the villages, and the healthcare staff will supervise the patients and shift critical patients to the facilities.