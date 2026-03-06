16th Census to be fully digital and paperless, Palwal DC

The upcoming 16th Census (Census-2027) will be fully digital and paperless, with data collected through a mobile application and managed via the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS), senior district officials said on Thursday. Vashisht said the first phase in the Palwal district will run from May 1 to 31, 2026.

“The exercise, which will be conducted in two phases, will use digital platforms to ensure accuracy, transparency, and faster data processing,” deputy commissioner Dr. Harish Kumar Vashisht said at a press conference in Palwal.

Vashisht said the first phase in the Palwal district will run from May 1 to 31, 2026, while the second phase — called the real enumeration phase — will occur from February 9 to 28, 2027. Training for field staff is also expected to begin soon, with master trainers scheduled to train field trainers from March 16 to 18.

The deputy commissioner said the census data collection will use mobile applications and a web portal, making the process more transparent, faster and efficient. The census application will be available for both Android and iPhone users, enabling enumerators and supervisors to complete the exercise digitally at the field level.

Vashisht also advised residents to verify enumerators’ identities by scanning the QR code on their identification cards using the mobile application before sharing any information. Citizens will also have the option of self-enumeration through a mobile application. This allows them to submit their details directly and receive a self-enumeration ID, which enumerators will verify later.

During the first phase, enumerators will collect information related to housing conditions, assets and household facilities, while the second phase will focus on demographic, socio-economic and cultural details of every individual.

Households will be asked about ownership of phones, internet access, vehicles such as bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, cars, jeeps and vans, as well as devices like radios and televisions. Information regarding grain consumption, drinking water, electricity, toilet facilities, wastewater disposal, bathing and kitchen facilities, cooking fuel, LPG/PNG connections, the number of residents, the number of rooms, and the presence of married couples will also be collected.

Conducted by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Union ministry of home affairs, Vashisht said digital enumeration will improve the quality of data, minimise errors, and significantly reduce the time required for data processing. The information gathered will also help evaluate how effectively government schemes are implemented and identify areas requiring greater attention.

The deputy commissioner urged residents to provide accurate and complete information when census enumerators visit their homes. “Correct information helps the government assess the actual population, education levels, employment status, housing conditions and other socio-economic indicators of an area,” he said, adding that reliable data ensures that welfare schemes reach the people who need them the most.

He cautioned that providing incorrect or incomplete information could affect the accuracy of data and, in turn, influence development planning.